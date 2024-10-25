Zimbabwe, South Africa to Meet Over Road Traffic Accidents

Officials from Zimbabwe and South Africa are set to meet next week to discuss how to deal with the scourge of road traffic accidents and the movement of dangerous goods between the two countries.

This follows the recent spate of fatal road accidents involving cross-border buses plying the Zimbabwe-South Africa route.

SA's Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA) has since requested to meet Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona and his team between October 31 and November 3.

The ministry has confirmed that they will be attending the meeting.

The Cross-Border Road Transport Agency is responsible for regulating commercial cross-border road transport in South Africa.

In a statement, C-BRTA executive manager responsible for law enforcement, Dr Linda Mbana confirmed the developments.

She said the agency has four mandatory functions.

These are providing advice to their minister on transport-based matters, regulating market access by issuing permits to qualifying operators, facilitating the seamless flow of goods and passengers in the Sadc region, and law enforcement through countrywide inspections to ensure compliance with the cross-border regulations.

"The C-BRTA is also one of the five roads' entities responsible for the implementation of the National Road Safety Strategy in South Africa.

"In South Africa, the month of October has been declared as Transport Month and has been set aside to promote road safety and the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021 to 2030. These are done by staging various campaigns and activities.

"Against this background, the C-BRTA is embarking on the execution of its 2024 October Transport Month 'Cross Alive' campaign and a joint law enforcement operation.

"The campaign and operation will be conducted as a collaboration with various local and regional stakeholders to curtail the scourge and effects of road incidents and dangerous goods."