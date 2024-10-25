Zimbabwe to Sign Nine Bilateral Air Service Agreements in Malaysia

24 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Freeman Razemba

Zimbabwe is expected to sign nine bilateral air services agreements during the ongoing International Civil Aviation Organisation Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN 2024) being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Airline operations are governed by these agreements between states.

The agreements provide air connectivity opportunities and create a platform for cooperation and collaboration between any two countries. They are also aimed at fostering economic cooperation.

On Tuesday, Zimbabwe signed an air services agreement with Kuwait.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Joy Makumbe, who is leading the Zimbabwe delegation, signed the agreement on behalf of the Zimbabwean Government.

This comes after Zimbabwe and Türkiye signed a memorandum of understanding last week to boost cooperation in the field of transport and transport infrastructure.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona and his Turkish counterpart, Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu signed the MoU in Türkiye.

According to the MoU, the two countries will encourage businesses to work together in rail, road and in aviation.

Read the original article on The Herald.

