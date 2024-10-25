Sudan, Egypt Agree On Roadmap to Develop Bilateral Relations

Port Sudan — Sudan and Egypt have agreed to develop a roadmap for developing bilateral relations, particularly in the cultural and media fields, and to come up with an understanding on arranging a joint cultural and media event in Portsudan in the near future with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information.

In a meeting at his office in Portsudan on Thursday, Minister of Culture and Information Dr. Graham Abdel-Gadir discussed with the Egyptian Ambassador to Sudan Hani Salah the future and ways to enhance Sudanese-Egyptian bilateral relations by focusing on cultural and media aspects.

The Egyptian ambassador said, in press statements on the official spokesman's platform, that the meeting touched on programs to be implemented during the coming period, including arranging a group of joint activities that contribute to introducing the two peoples to the common customs, values and traditions throughout history.

He added, "We agreed to discuss ways to arrange for joint work between artists, elites and intellectuals from the two countries during the coming period and to establish structures and foundations for the success of this work."

Salah said that Egypt always stands by Sudan, especially in light of the critical circumstances that Sudan is now going through, indicating that Sudan always stands by Egypt in all circumstances, referring to Egypt's hosting of the Sudanese due to the war, stating that Egypt is proud of this hosting and that it considers it a duty and a responsibility in light of the war circumstances.

The Egyptian ambassador explained that the meeting touched on joint projects and talked about reactivating the Nile Valley Radio, which began its activity in the fifties of the last century, so that the radio would be the voice of the two countries, referring to previous discussions with the Ministry of Information on developing relations between the two countries, stressing that the coming period will witness great movement in the fields of cultural and media work, saying, "This is what we need in such difficult times."