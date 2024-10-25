South Africa: Trio, Nabbed for Rhino Poaching, Remanded in Custody

press release

Three alleged rhino poachers appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday 23 October 2024, facing an additional charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. They have been remanded in custody until 01 November 2024 pending further police investigation.

The suspects are:

Elvis Chabala (36) - South African

Mario Ngobeni (24) - Mozambican

Nelson Natshenya (34) - Mozambican

The arrests occurred in the Westenburg policing area outside Polokwane on Monday morning, 21 October 2024.

Following a tip-off regarding suspects on a rhino farm in Percy Five, security officers conducted extensive patrols and spotted a white VW Polo parked nearby. Upon noticing the officers, the suspects fled towards Polokwane. Police were alerted, and members of the Provincial Flying Squad, along with the Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit, intercepted the vehicle in Nirvana, leading to the arrest of the three individuals.

A follow-up investigation at the farm revealed one rhino with a gunshot wound. Officers recovered a rifle with ammunition, a silencer, and two knives at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the South African suspect is currently on trial for another rhino poaching case committed in Bela-Bela in March.