Somalia's Internal Security Minister Meets British Ambassador to Boost Security Cooperation

Mogadishu, Somalia — Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartag), Somalia's Minister of Internal Security, met with British Ambassador Michael Nithavrianakis today to discuss enhancing security ties between Somalia and the United Kingdom.

The meeting, held in Mogadishu, focused on strategies to strengthen support for Somalia's security apparatus, aiming to fortify the nation's stability.

During the discussions, both officials emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in countering security threats, including terrorism and financial support for such activities. Minister Fartag expressed gratitude for the UK's ongoing support to Somalia's police force and the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), particularly the Goodir Unit, which has been pivotal in local security operations.

Ambassador Nithavrianakis reiterated the UK's commitment to Somalia's security and stability, highlighting the importance of continued cooperation in training, equipment, and intelligence sharing. The dialogue also touched upon future collaborative initiatives, including counter-terrorism financing strategies, which are crucial for Somalia's national security.

This meeting underscores the deepening relationship between Somalia and the UK, with security cooperation seen as a cornerstone of their bilateral relations. The discussions signal a mutual interest in fostering peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, with practical measures on the table to enhance Somalia's internal security capabilities.

The outcomes of this meeting are expected to lead to more structured engagements and potentially increased aid from the UK aimed at bolstering Somalia's fight against insecurity.