Somalia and Canada Host Key Event On Women, Peace and Security Agenda in New York

New York, Usa — On 24 October 2024, Somalia, in collaboration with Canada, hosted yesterday a major side event titled "From National Ambitions to Local Realities: Somalia's Journey in Localizing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda" in New York. The event marked a critical step in the nation's ongoing efforts toward promoting gender equity and peace-building.

Jointly organised by the Somali and Canadian governments alongside UN Women and She Associates, the event coincided with the United Nations' annual debate on the WPS agenda. It provided a platform to evaluate Somalia's progress in implementing its National Action Plan for UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325, which highlights the essential role of women in conflict resolution, political participation and peace-building.

Prominent Somali women leaders, including Sadia Mohamed Nur, Director of Gender at the Ministry of Family Affairs and Human Rights Development and Colonel Iman Elman of the Somali National Army (SNA), were among the key speakers. They emphasised the important contributions women have made to Somalia's peace and security initiatives. Sadia Nur reiterated the Somali government's commitment to empowering women and affirmed the continued efforts to support this cause.

Colonel Iman Elman stressed the vital role Somali women play in peace negotiations and community dialogues, citing successful examples from Somalia. She called for sustained support for women in leadership roles and highlighted the need for ongoing collaboration with international partners to ensure that women's voices remain central to peace-building processes.

The hybrid event drew senior representatives from UN member states including Somalia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Abukar Baale. Hundreds of participants joined both in person and virtually, focusing on localising the WPS agenda and highlighting the collaborative efforts of local leaders, government officials and international partners in advancing women's roles in peace and security.

The event concluded with a call to action, encouraging further support for women's involvement in peace and security efforts in Somalia and globally. Discussions underscored the importance of empowering Somali women for sustainable peace and reinforced Somalia's commitment to localising the WPS agenda.