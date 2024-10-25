Zimbabwe, India to Exploit Vast Trade Opportunities

24 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

VICE President Kembo Mohadi has said Zimbabwe and India, which enjoy pleasant relations, have vast trade opportunities that should be exploited for the benefit of both nations.

Speaking after Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Bramha Kumar paid him a courtesy call at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare today, VP Mohadi said while trade is ongoing between the two countries, there is need to expand it.

"Despite cordial political relations and increased bilateral cooperation, the current levels of trade between the two countries are very low and are not commensurate with the vast potential that exists on both sides," he said.

"Therefore, there is need for joint efforts to improve trade relations," said VP Mohadi.

Speaking after meeting the Vice President, Ambassador Kumar said Zimbabwe and India's relations date back to the pre-colonial era.

Ambassador Kumar said both nations have a common thread that binds them together and have done a lot to promote the global South.

"Under South-South cooperation, we have extended very good support for each other. We are cooperating very well and the concern that has been raised by both governments is enhancing bilateral trade and commerce, as well as investments," he said.

An Indian delegation with cross-cutting economic interests was in the country recently to scout for business opportunities.

