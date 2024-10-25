South Africa: 10 Years Since Meyiwa's Murder - South African News Briefs - October 25, 2024

Justice for Senzo? Ten Years After His Death, South Africa Still Waits

South Africa marks a decade since the tragic loss of its national soccer team captain, Senzo Meyiwa, a moment that shocked the country and its football fans alike, reports EWN. Meyiwa was fatally shot on October 26, 2014, at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, who the State alleges may have orchestrated the murder. It took six years to make arrests, and eight years before the trial commenced. Two years into the trial, the court has yet to reach a verdict on the five men accused of the much-loved footballer's murder.

Students Expose Massive Sassa Grant Fraud Scheme

Social Development Minister Sisi Tolashe has been given 30 days to investigate how fraudsters managed to illegally apply for and obtain grants using various people's ID numbers, reports IOL. The scam came to light after two first-year University of Stellenbosch students, Joel Cedras and Veer Gosai, discovered vulnerabilities in the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant application system. After failing to apply for the grant themselves, the students conducted a campus survey revealing that many others faced similar issues. The system reported that they had already applied for and received the grant, even though they did not apply for this grant nor receive any payments. The students presented their findings to the committee and were applauded for their work and bravery.

Six Killed in Bishop Lavis Shooting Incident

In the Western Cape, yet another mass shooting occurred, this time in Bishop Lavis on the Cape Flats, leaving six people dead and two injured, reports IOL. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said that the police have increased their presence in the area following the incident, where a gunman entered an informal dwelling on Kogelberg Street and opened fire on its occupants. Four men and two women were killed, while the injured survivors were transported for medical treatment.

