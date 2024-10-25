South Africa: Only One Bridge Links Kwanobuhle to Kariega After Floods

Two bridges in the area were damaged

Two of the bridges across the Swartkops River linking KwaNobuhle to Kariega in the Eastern Cape have collapsed in this week's floods, leaving a single bridge connecting the busy township to the town.

Only the Mel Brookes Avenue bridge is still standing, and residents fear that it too might collapse.

"It could crack and cave in at any time, because all vehicles in KwaNobuhle depend on it to go to Kariega," said motorist Mzi Adams. He drives on this bridge daily, transporting workers to and from the town.

"We can't drive over the Niven's or Matanzima bridges, because both collapsed due to storms in June and October," he said.

KwaNobuhle resident Buzwe Manga said the bridges had not been maintained for years.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said on Thursday that more than 50 streets had to be attended to as a result of flooding or storm water drain blockages.

"People's homes and informal settlements across the metro also flooded."

He said the municipality was working to clear roads and drains, and fix burst pipelines and electrical infrastructure.

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said in a statement on Tuesday that the floods, the second in four months, had highlighted infrastructure maintenance challenges in the metro. "Our view is that a lot of the damages during flooding or heavy rains can be limited, if storm water drains are regularly cleaned and alien vegetation removed from rivers," she said.

Mayor Gary van Niekerk urged residents to help with food and toiletries for people living in the 19 emergency shelters set up by the municipality.