South Africa: Suspect Facing Murder and Attempted Murder Charges to Appear in Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court

24 October 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 44-year-old male suspect is scheduled to appear in Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court for a bail application on Friday, 25 October 2024 on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The suspect surrendered to authorities in September 2024 following a shooting incident that occurred on 24 April 2024 during a community gathering in Mahwelereng, Home 2000.

During the event, an argument escalated, the suspect retrieved a firearm from his home and then returned to the scene and opened fire on a group, resulting in one fatality and another individual sustaining serious injuries. The police, alongside Emergency Medical Services, responded to the incident, but the 37-year-old victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The investigation indicates that there was a conflict over local municipal project issues.

The police investigation is ongoing.

"We are delighted that the suspect will finally appear in court to account for his actions. This case will be monitored closely to ensure justice prevails," said Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

