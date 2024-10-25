South Africa: GBV Shelter Indaba - Calls For Funding And Action Intensify Ahead Of The Medium-Term Budget

press release

According to the National Shelter Movement of South Africa (NSMSA), the recent Annual GBV Shelter Indaba (held on 16-17 October) once again revealed that while shelters play a significant role as a disruptor of violence, funding shortfalls and an overall lack of support continue to jeopardise efforts to protect victims of gender-based violence (GBV). According to Dianne Massawe, Chairperson of the NSMSA Board, "When we consider the unsettling statistics of violence against women and children, or when we hear about the horrors and humiliation that victims – from all walks of life – have to endure, it is clear that much more must be done. While the Indaba clearly showed the critical role that civil society plays addressing this issue, which could have implications for more than half of the population, we cannot do it alone. We need support from government, the private sector and from citizens and society as a whole."

Dr Nechama Brodie, author of Domestic Terror: Intimate Partner Violence in South Africa, focused on the alarming disconnect between police investigations and the well-documented reality that most female homicides in South Africa are committed by intimate partners. She pointed out that while more than 20 years of femicide studies consistently show intimate partners as the primary perpetrators, police fail to identify suspects in 44% of reported cases. Brodie posed a critical question: "Why do we know who's killing women, but it remains a mystery to the police?"

She says, "We are not talking enough about the fact that women are most often murdered in their own homes by a person who claimed to love them." Brodie also highlighted how media coverage is often skewed towards more sensationalised cases – perpetuating the idea that women are mostly under threat from strangers rather than emphasizing the more commons stories of intimate partner femicide. She also pointed out the persistent danger posed by firearms in these killings, with 35% of intimate partner femicides committed with legally owned guns.

The NSMSA says, "With the prevalence of intimate partner violence, it is clear that we need more shelters that are adequately equipped to keep victims safe from physical harm, while also providing the necessary services to help them heal. However, far too many shelters find themselves in precarious positions due to the chronic lack of funding, which is further exacerbated by a lack of interdepartmental collaboration at government level, and not enough public-private partnerships. There is also a definite lack of communication between government and NGO shelters with regards to compliance regulations. This can result in shelters being deemed non-compliant, or wrongfully accused of maladministration and put under investigation."

The NSMSA says that this is why it was so upsetting to hear that Gauteng DSD returned over half a billion Rand of unspent funds to Treasury, earlier this year, especially considering the dire need for more shelters and resources. The NSMSA says that the lack of support is a slap in the face of those who are doing this work on behalf of government.

Every day, shelter workers are faced with unimaginable challenges. Natalie Solomons, a shelter manager from Gauteng, shared a chilling account that highlights the extreme violence shelter staff are often confronted with. Earlier this year, a woman managed to escape her abusive partner and sought refuge with a neighbour. However, her attempt at safety ended in tragedy. The woman and her neighbour were both doused in petrol and set alight by the woman's intimate partner, an act of horrifying cruelty that left both victims severely burned. This brutal incident underscores the grave dangers faced by those trying to escape domestic abuse. "Evil has a face, and our teams confront it every day. Our work extends far beyond the walls of the shelter – it consumes us. The weight of this work is overwhelming, but shelter staff continue, knowing that without these spaces, many more lives would be lost," Solomons remarked, reflecting on the traumatic toll this work takes on shelter staff.

Solomons further highlighted the severe strain placed on staff, with some house mothers, responsible for the running of shelters and ensuring compliance with government regulations, earning meagre salaries that do not reflect the intensity of their work. This financial instability mirrors the broader funding crisis that has left shelters unable to provide comprehensive support to survivors.

Many shelters are operating beyond capacity, with limited resources to accommodate the growing number of people in need. Staff burnout, lack of mental health support, and overburdened facilities are common challenges that severely limit shelters' ability to provide comprehensive care. In addition to inadequate funding, the disbursement process is often delayed, further hampering shelters' ability to deliver services. Late payments from government agencies disrupt cash flow, making it difficult to plan for long-term service provision and retain skilled staff.

However, the NSMSA highlights some of its key resolutions, "Looking ahead, we are resolved to continue our advocacy efforts, with plans to engage the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities to ensure the progressive realisation of the National Council for GBVF Act. This includes advocating for improved collaboration with the GBV Fund, which we hope will empower women's organisations and shelters across the country."

While the GBV Shelter Indaba is a collaboration with the Department of Social Development (DSD) and the Heinrich Böll Foundation, the absence of the Minister of Social Development was noted by attendees, who felt that she should have been part of these very important conversations. Despite this, the gathering succeeded in driving home the importance of collaboration and collective action, policy reform, and immediate funding interventions to support the overworked and underfunded shelters across South Africa.

With the Medium-Term Budget Policy Speech set for next week, the NSMSA and its partners are hopeful that the government will heed the growing calls for a more stable financial commitment to shelters. This includes ensuring timely disbursements and increasing the overall budget dedicated to shelters to meet the growing demand for their services. The National Shelter Movement also calls on the private sector and philanthropic organizations to step up their support for shelters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"GBV Shelters are not just safe havens for victims of domestic and intimate partner violence; they are a critical component of South Africa's social safety net for some of the country's most vulnerable citizens. And, as with most services, without proper funding, the future of many shelters is uncertain, and the people who rely on these services will be left without a lifeline. Therefore, we must work together to address these issues head-on and work towards sustainable solutions because preventing femicide starts with ensuring that women have safe spaces to turn to before violence escalates. By strengthening and supporting shelters, we take a crucial step in stopping gender-based violence before it leads to tragic outcomes. We stand firm on the core theme for this GBV Shelter Indaba, which is hope because, even with all the challenges, NSMSA still believes that there is hope," says the NSMSA's Head of the Executive, Dr Zubeda Dangor.

The NSMSA's National GBV Shelter Helpline helps victims and survivors access all GBV-related services. Call toll-free from a landline or Telkom mobile on 0800 001 005 or dial 112 from a Vodacom or Cell C phone or send a WhatsApp or PleaseCallMe to 082 057 8600.