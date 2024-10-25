Mozambique's Ruling Party Hangs On to Power in Contested Election

Mozambique's ruling party, Frelimo, has retained power in presidential and parliamentary elections - extending its five-decade rule as the opposition accused it of fraud and held protests in several cities.

Frelimo's Daniel Chapo will succeed President Filipe Nyusi to become Mozambique's fifth president since its independence from Portugal in 1975. Nyusi is stepping down after serving the maximum two terms.

Chapo won over 70 percent of votes, the electoral commission (CNE) said on Thursday.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who declared himself the winner and claimed irregularities, won just over 20 percent, the CNE said.

Backed by the Podemos party, Mondlane displaced former rebel movement Renamo, which had been the official opposition party but whose candidate came third this time around.

In parliament, Frelimo - the socialist Mozambique Liberation Front - increased its number of seats to 195 out of 250, more than the 184 it had before.

Turnout was only 44.5 percent, seven points less than in the last vote in 2019.

Contested results spark protests

Observers have said the 9 October election was not free and fair.

A European Union mission reported irregularities during counting and alteration of results at the local and district level - problems that have marred most polls since Frelimo first allowed multi-party elections in 1994.

Opposition parties and even the Catholic church claimed irregularities in the voting.

Mondlane, who holds sway over many of the country's young voters, has called for nationwide demonstrations.

Groups of protesters gathered in the capital Maputo and northern Nampula as the results were announced - some holding placards with slogans such as "tired of being the slaves of thieves".

In the centre of Maputo, police fired tear gas along a main avenue where protesters had burned tyres and ripped up election posters.

Tensions have been running high since Monday when police used teargas and gunfire to disperse opposition supporters protesting the murder of a Podemos lawyer and party official two days earlier.

Police said that clashes with protesters had left several injured nationwide and reported one death in Nampula.

New face but little change expected

Chapo, a lawyer, will officially take over in January to become Mozambique's first president born after independence in 1975, when Frelimo first took power.

A former provincial governor with no experience in national government, he will be the first president not to have fought in the 1975-1992 civil war between Frelimo and Renamo, which claimed around a million lives.

The 47-year-old is seen as a business-friendly choice.

Observers say he is likely to maintain the status quo, including a fight against Islamist insurgents in the north and partnerships with companies like ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies, which are trying to get major gas projects off the ground.

The country of nearly 35 million people is struggling with a large debt burden and worsening climate shocks, including drought and cyclones.

(with newswires)