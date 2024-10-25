Sudan: Khartoum - Illegal Aliens Presence Poses Security and Social Threat That Must Be Removed

Khartoum — In its meeting on Thursday, chaired by the Governor of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, the Alien Control Committee in Khartoum State made a comprehensive evaluation of its work since the issuance of the decisions on the deportation of the aliens residing illegally after the approval of the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council on the Khartoum State's recommendation on the deportation.

Chairman of the committee and Secretary General of the Higher Council of Local Government, Ihab Hashim Ismail, presented a report to the meeting about the work done in this regard, the establishment of a prosecution and the competent court, and formation of an executive mechanism from the Aliens Police.

The meeting affirmed the continuation of measures for aliens' deportation and determining the places of residence of the refugees.

The Wali (Governor)) emphasized that the state has fully complied with the immigration and asylum laws and that the illegal presence of aliens constitutes a security risk and a social threat.

He called on the citizens to be made aware of the danger of covering up for aliens.

The meeting drew attention to the participation of some foreigners in the fight alongside the outlaw militia and the manufacture and distribution of wine.

The meeting was concluded with decisions on the continuation of the deportation work and providing the required needs.