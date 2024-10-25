Kenya: Justice Chigiti Refers Petition Challenging Proposed Adani JKIA Takeover to CJ Koome for Empanelment

Nairobi — The High Court has referred the petition challenging the proposed takeover of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Adani to Chief Justice Martha Koome for the empanelment of a bench.

In the case, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) had moved to court to challenge the takeover saying that the deal violated the principles of good governance.

The two organisatoins further contended that the process lacked accountability and transparency.

"That this matter is referred to the CJ for empanelment of a bench," Justice John Chigiti ruled.