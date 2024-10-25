Ethiopia, Russia Keen to Bolster Ties

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia and Russia are keen to reinforce bilateral relations, leaders of the two expressed, amid the growing diplomatic interactions since Ethiopia became member of the BRICS bloc a year ago.

On the sideline of the 16th BRICS summit that held between 22 and 24 October, in Russia, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Vladimir Putin have exchanged views about the growing diplomatic relations between the two nations and expressed commitment to further bolster ties.

Appreciating Vladimir Putin for the in-depth conversation, Prime Minister Abiy said after the meeting that the historic bilateral relation of the two countries is strengthening through time.

He also expressed that Ethiopia's admission into the BRICS bloc, in which Russia is among the founding members, has paved the way to further consolidate the economic cooperation between the two.

Commending Russia for preserving its economic strength amid challenges, the Premier expressed his country's determination to strengthening relations.

President Vladimir Putin said that the relations between the diplomatic missions of the two countries has seen improvement since last year.

The trade exchange between Ethiopia and Russiais increasing through time, Putin said, adding that his country is committed to bolster partnerships with Ethiopia in pharmaceutical and other industries.

According to the President, the Chairperson of the Council of the Russian Federation would head to Ethiopia as part of his country's plan to improve ties with Ethiopia and other African countries.

Putin also expressed that his country would conduct the first ministerial conference with African countries this year.