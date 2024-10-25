Ethiopia: Japan Strengthens Ties With Ethiopia Via School Expansion Projects

ADDIS ABABA-The Japanese government has reaffirmed its support for education in Ethiopia by funding the expansion of schools in Sidama State, the Embassy of Japan in Ethiopia announced.

Two school expansion projects were inaugurated last week in Sidama, both made possible through Japan's continued assistance. During the ceremony, Japanese Ambassador Shibata Hironori emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating that the new facilities will provide a supportive and conducive learning environment for children in Sidama and nearby areas.

"This project will serve as a symbol of the goodwill of the Japanese people and further deepen the friendship between the people of Japan and Ethiopia," Shibata remarked.

The inaugurated projects include the expansion of Belela Secondary School in Bilate Zuria District and Arbegona Yayye Senior Secondary School in Yayye Town, Arbegona District. The total grant of 186,000 USD was provided through Japan's Grant Assistance for Grassroots and Human Security Projects (GGP) program.

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Shibata, along with Beyene Berasa, Vice President and Head of the Education Office of Sidama State, and Biniam Belachew, Executive Director of Resurrection and Life Development Organization.

According to the embassy, the GGP initiative enabled the construction of four furnished classrooms and four latrine rooms at Belela Secondary School, improving the learning environment for 3,000 students. Additional latrine facilities, with four rooms, were built with support from Family Mart and Itochu.

Similarly, the expansion at Arbegona Yayye Senior Secondary School included the construction of four furnished classrooms and six latrine rooms, enhancing the school's capacity to accommodate both current and future students.

Representing the embassy, Hori Kaori highlighted the long-term impact of the projects. "This initiative will ensure a better learning environment for over 3,000 students and many more children to come," she stated.

The GGP program, introduced in 1989, has funded over 400 projects in Ethiopia, supporting sectors such as education, healthcare, women's empowerment, and basic human needs.