Ethiopia: Japan Strengthens Ties With Ethiopia Via School Expansion Projects

25 October 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By MISGANAW ASNAKE

ADDIS ABABA-The Japanese government has reaffirmed its support for education in Ethiopia by funding the expansion of schools in Sidama State, the Embassy of Japan in Ethiopia announced.

Two school expansion projects were inaugurated last week in Sidama, both made possible through Japan's continued assistance. During the ceremony, Japanese Ambassador Shibata Hironori emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating that the new facilities will provide a supportive and conducive learning environment for children in Sidama and nearby areas.

"This project will serve as a symbol of the goodwill of the Japanese people and further deepen the friendship between the people of Japan and Ethiopia," Shibata remarked.

The inaugurated projects include the expansion of Belela Secondary School in Bilate Zuria District and Arbegona Yayye Senior Secondary School in Yayye Town, Arbegona District. The total grant of 186,000 USD was provided through Japan's Grant Assistance for Grassroots and Human Security Projects (GGP) program.

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Shibata, along with Beyene Berasa, Vice President and Head of the Education Office of Sidama State, and Biniam Belachew, Executive Director of Resurrection and Life Development Organization.

According to the embassy, the GGP initiative enabled the construction of four furnished classrooms and four latrine rooms at Belela Secondary School, improving the learning environment for 3,000 students. Additional latrine facilities, with four rooms, were built with support from Family Mart and Itochu.

Similarly, the expansion at Arbegona Yayye Senior Secondary School included the construction of four furnished classrooms and six latrine rooms, enhancing the school's capacity to accommodate both current and future students.

Representing the embassy, Hori Kaori highlighted the long-term impact of the projects. "This initiative will ensure a better learning environment for over 3,000 students and many more children to come," she stated.

The GGP program, introduced in 1989, has funded over 400 projects in Ethiopia, supporting sectors such as education, healthcare, women's empowerment, and basic human needs.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.