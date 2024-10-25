Eritrea: Congress of YPFDJ in Italy

25 October 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The Young People's Front for Democracy and Justice (YPFDJ) organization in Italy held its 6th congress on 20 October in Milan.

During the congress, the executive committee presented a report, which was followed by extensive discussions among the participants. A new executive committee was elected for a two-year term.

Mr. Teklesenbet Imam, Eritrea's Consul General, and Mr. Okbay Fremedhin, chairman of the national committee, provided briefings to the attendees reminding the organization strengthen its organizational capacity and participation in the national affairs.

Meanwhile, the 50th anniversary of the Bologna Festival was celebrated in Bologna on 20 October. The event, organized by the Media Committee in Italy, was attended by representatives of the Eritrean community in Bologna, members of the National Union of Eritrean Women, and friends of Eritrea.

Participants expressed hopes for strengthening the friendship between Eritreans and the people of Bologna, as well as with Italy in general.

In related news, the German branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women held a meeting on 12 and 13 October to review the implementation of its program during the first half of the year. Ms. Leul Tewolde, chairperson of the branch, presented a report, which was followed by extensive discussions among the participants.

