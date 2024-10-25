Egypt: President Sisi Ratifies Amendments to Law of Establishment of Egypt Sovereign Fund for Investment, Development

25 October 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ratified amendments to the Law No. 177 of 2018 establishing the Egypt Sovereign Fund for Investment and Development.

The new amendments grant the Prime Minister the authority to assign a competent minister to implement the provisions of this law in light of the amendments made to the powers of the various ministries.

The amendments also include transferring the Fund's affiliation to the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly assigned the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade to be in charge of establishing the Egyptian Sovereign Fund for Investment and Development.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.