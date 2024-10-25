Rwanda: Chogm 2024 - Kagame Calls for Youth Investment

25 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

President Paul Kagame has emphasized the need for significant investment in the Commonwealth's young population to address urgent global challenges.

This was during the official opening 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) on Friday, October 25, in Samoa.

"Creating digital jobs for women and young people should remain a top priority this year," Kagame said, underscoring the importance of empowering these groups. He pointed out that the Commonwealth's unique advantage lies in its youthful demographic: "The Commonwealth's comparative advantage remains its young and vibrant population."

Kagame highlighted the pressing issues of rising unemployment and irregular migration, warning that these challenges threaten stability across nations.

He urged leaders to "rely on the potential for innovation and technology to resolve the daunting challenge of rising unemployment," advocating for initiatives that bridge the skills gap and promote human capital development.

The president also addressed the responsible use of artificial intelligence, calling for sound policies to maximize its benefits.

"If we use it responsibly, we can transcend the realm of our imagination and become even more resilient," he said.

