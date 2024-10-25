Kenya: Inquest Launched for Body Found in Wajir Lake As DNA Rules Out Identity of Missing MCA

Nairobi Kenya — Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Wajir to open an inquest into the unidentified body found in Lake Yahud after DNA tests confirmed it is not that of missing Member of County Assembly (MCA) Yusuf Hussein of Dela Ward, Wajir County.

The development follows the abduction of Hussein on September 13, 2024, in Nairobi's Makadara area. Despite initial suspicions linking the body to the missing MCA, DNA results comparing samples from the body with those of Hussein's mother, conducted by Kemri and the Government Chemist, found no match.

"An inquest is necessary to identify the individual found in Lake Yahud and to uncover any potential link to the MCA's disappearance," Kanja stated on Thursday, adding that investigations by the Makadara DCI into the abduction will continue in parallel.

Meanwhile, the High Court ordered expedited proceedings on an application by Hussein's family, which seeks to compel authorities to produce the MCA, either alive or deceased. Justice Alexander Muteti, presiding over the matter, emphasized the urgency of the case, noting the family's need for answers.

During the hearing, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Attorney General sought to terminate the application, which was denied by the court. Justice Muteti ruled that the matter will proceed on Friday at 2 p.m., underscoring the right of Hussein's family to a conclusive resolution.

Family lawyers Danstan Omari, Samson Nyaberi, and Shadrack Wambui welcomed the court's decision, with Omari stating, "The family deserves closure, and we are prepared to ensure justice is served."

The proceedings drew public attention, with family, friends, and supporters, including Mandera MP Adan Keynan, gathering at the Milimani Law Courts to show solidarity and press for transparency in the investigation.