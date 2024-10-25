Kenya: Hundreds of Kenyans Turn Up At KICC, Kabete Polytechnic for Qatar Job Interviews

25 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — There were long queues at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and the Kabete National Polytechnic Friday as hundreds of Kenyans turned up for interviews for jobs in Qatar announced by the Ministry of Labour.

According to Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, a Qatari company is partnering with the ministry to conduct interviews.

"Please ensure you are familiar with your industry and job duties. Only candidates for the listed job openings will be allowed entry," he said.

Mutua stated that the company is keen on sourcing Kenyan talents in the Hospitality and Service industry and the Construction and Technical industry.

He pointed out that interviews for the hospitality and service industry will be conducted at KICC while those for the construction and technical industry will take place at Kabete National Polytechnic from 7 am.

Mutua indicated that in the Hospitality and Service industry, the jobs available are for nurses, kitchen helpers, chef de parties, bar backs, waitresses, light and heavy vehicle drivers, kids attendants and hotel maintenance technicians.

