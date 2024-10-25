South Africa: Surge in Cargo Losses Off South Africa Amid Harsh Weather

The number of cargo stowage failures and container losses off the coast of South Africa, particularly near the Cape of Good Hope, has surged, according to a report by Gard.

Ships rerouting around South Africa to avoid the Red Sea are facing severe weather in the region, known for its treacherous conditions.

The Cape's waters are infamous for unpredictable swells, rogue waves, and strong winds, posing significant navigational challenges.

The southern hemisphere's winter has worsened conditions, leading to numerous incidents, including cargo damage, defects, and fatalities among merchant ship crews.

The powerful waves and rough seas have caused injuries and deaths, highlighting the risks of operating in such hostile environments.

Cargo stowage failures extend beyond the loss of goods. Improperly secured cargo can shift during transit, destabilizing vessels and increasing the risk of accidents.

Fires linked to hazardous materials, such as chemicals and lithium-ion batteries, also remain a key safety concern.

Containers lost at sea pose a threat to other ships and contribute to marine pollution. Debris often washes ashore, requiring costly clean-up efforts.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) reported approximately 200 incidents of containers falling overboard between July and August 2024.

While global container losses dropped to 221 last year, a significant decrease from the usual 1,000 annually, the increase in incidents around South Africa raises concerns about a possible reversal of this trend.