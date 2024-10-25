Ethiopia: UN Agency Warns of 'Severe Risks' As Most Refugee Children in Ethiopia Remain Unregistered

25 October 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) has warned that only 12 percent of the 576,000 refugee children in Ethiopia have been registered in the country's vital registration system, leaving the majority exposed to "severe protection risks and potential statelessness."

"The lack of proper documentation severely limits access to essential services and legal protection for these vulnerable children," UNHCR stated in its latest situational report, noting that the majority of refugee children remain unregistered as of August 2024.

According to the agency, resource constraints, inadequate infrastructure, and ongoing security challenges in the Oromia, Tigray, and Amhara regions have significantly hindered registration efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic further complicated the process by creating backlogs in registration.

Although Ethiopia has established legal frameworks through the 2017 Vital Events Registration Proclamation and the 2019 Refugee Proclamation to ensure equal treatment in registration processes, implementation remains limited, especially in the Afar and Assosa regions, UNHCR noted.

To address these challenges, the Ethiopian government, through its Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS), previously announced an initiative to integrate refugees and asylum seekers into the national digital ID system.

The program involves issuing digital refugee ID cards with a unique "Fayda" identification number provided by the National ID Program (NIDP). Using biometric technology, the Fayda number aims to prevent double registration and duplicate ID issuance.

Ethiopia currently hosts more than one million refugees and asylum seekers, including 60,688 new arrivals fleeing the conflict in Sudan since April 2023. The country is also managing 4.4 million internally displaced persons, according to data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) as of February 2024.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.