Somalia: Turkish Vessel Oruc Reis Docks At Mogadishu Port Ahead of Oil and Gas Exploration Off Somalia's Coast

Ankara, Turkey — In a move to bolster its energy security and assert its maritime exploration capabilities, Türkiye's state-of-the-art seismic research vessel, Oruc Reis, has embarked on a significant mission to explore the seabed off Somalia for potential oil and natural gas deposits.

The announcement was made by Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on Friday, marking a pivotal moment in the country's international energy strategy.

Bayraktar took to X to confirm the vessel's arrival, posting, "Oruc Reis has reached its mission location after its journey across continents." This voyage not only represents Türkiye's commitment to expanding its energy portfolio but also highlights its capability to conduct advanced seismic surveys in regions far from its own coasts.

The deployment of Oruc Reis underscores Türkiye's ambition to tap into new hydrocarbon resources as part of a broader geopolitical strategy. This initiative aims not only at enhancing national energy reserves but also at fostering cooperation with African nations like Somalia, potentially leading to economic partnerships and strengthening diplomatic ties.

The mission of Oruc Reis comes at a time when global energy markets are witnessing fluctuations due to geopolitical tensions and environmental policies, making the discovery of new reserves crucial for countries like Türkiye.

The vessel, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, is expected to provide detailed data on the geological structures beneath Somalia's coastal waters, which could hold substantial reserves of oil and gas.

This exploratory effort is part of a series of international collaborations by Türkiye, aiming to secure energy resources and reduce dependence on volatile markets. The move also signifies Ankara's strategic outreach into Africa, where it seeks to play a larger role through diplomatic, economic, and now energy-related engagements.