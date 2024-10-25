Southern Africa: SADC Statement On Removal of Sanctions On Zimbabwe

document

Statement by His Excellency Dr. Emmerson

Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of

Zimbabwe and Chairperson of SADC, calling for the

removal of Sanctions on the Republic of Zimbabwe

25 October 2024

Today marks a historic occasion, as I make the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Anti-Sanctions address in my capacity as the Chairperson of SADC and the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. It is noteworthy that our region has made tremendous progress since 2020, when the 40th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government designated the 25th of October as the SADC Anti Sanctions Day.

SADC Member States have always stood in solidarity with Zimbabwe. The Summit decision added impetus to our collective resolve to fight against these illegal measures, which violate the basic human rights of ordinary Zimbabweans.

I wish to echo the unrelenting voices and pleas by the outgoing SADC Chairperson His Excellency, João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and other past Chairpersons and, indeed, our brothers and sisters in the Region in condemning and calling for the immediate and unconditional lifting of the sanctions. It is the ordinary people, particularly the vulnerable, who bear the brunt of these heinous and inhumane measures, which also stifle economic and social progress in Zimbabwe.

In solidarity, the SADC community, today, joins Zimbabwe in calling for the immediate and unconditional removal of these unwarranted and cruel sanctions, which violate the basic tenets of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Southern Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Our region enjoys relative peace and stability and continues to work towards achieving a prosperous and integrated region. We strive to secure a future where all our countries and peoples realise their mutually shared aspirations without leaving anyone and any place behind. The imposition of sanctions undermines our collective efforts towards regional integration and sustainable development. As a community, we have to continue working together to ensure that our region remains a beacon of hope and prosperity, for generations to come.

May this message transcend our borders and reach the ears and rattle the conscience of those perpetuating these cruel sanctions. They must realise the extent of harm their reprehensible actions inflict on the generality of the people of Zimbabwe, on the SADC region, and Africa, at large.

I implore all progressive countries to continue rendering their principled support, to enable Zimbabwe and the SADC region to meaningfully contribute to the socio-economic development of the region and the world.

HIS EXCELLENCY DR. EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE

AND CHAIRPERSON OF SADC

25 OCTOBER 2024