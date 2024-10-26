African Leaders Launch the African School of Governance (ASG) Initiative

"Honored to accept an invitation from African leaders President Paul Kagame of Rwanda , former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and others, to serve as President (Vice-Chancellor) of the newly established African School of Governance (ASG), located in Kigali, Rwanda." - Kingsley Moghalu

Kigali, Rwanda — Today, the African School of Governance Foundation (ASGF) announced the establishment of the African School of Governance (ASG) graduate institution designed to offer world-class public policy education, research, and engagement programs. Prominent African leaders have come together in this landmark step, as the initiative is set to transform the continent’s leadership landscape by meeting the diverse needs of leaders across Africa.

The ASG aims to address the continent’s pressing governance challenges by equipping emerging leaders with the mindsets, skills and knowledge required for effective leadership in Africa’s future. The initiative brings together visionaries committed to creating a sustainable governance model rooted in African realities.

A Collective Leadership Vision

The ASG initiative is founded by H.E. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia (both co-founders of the ASG Foundation) in consultation with other African leaders, academicians, and philanthropists dedicated to improving governance across the continent.

ASG is supported by the Mastercard Foundation as part of its Young Africa Works strategy, which aims to enable 30 million young Africans, 70 percent of whom are women, to access dignified and fulfilling work opportunities by 2030.

ASG will be led by esteemed independent governing board members, chaired by Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and former Minister of Finance and Economy of Senegal, and including Donald Kaberuka, former President of the African Development Bank, Hajer Gueldich, Professor at the University of Carthage, Lilian Barnard, President of Microsoft Africa, Kishore Mahbubani, former Dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, and Francis Gatare, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board.

The ASG Foundation has appointed Professor Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a distinguished scholar and academic, to be the inaugural President of ASG. The collective vision of ASG’s leadership is to create an institution that offers world-class education in governance and public policy while promoting home-grown solutions to Africa’s unique challenges and opportunities.

Speaking on the launch, H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn commented: “The time is ripe for an institution rooted in Africa’s needs and aspirations. The African School of Governance will be a hub for nurturing purpose-driven leaders equipped to tackle the continent’s greatest challenges and opportunities, combining Africa’s uniqueness with international best practices. This is not just an educational institution, but a movement towards sustainable African leadership.”

Tackling Africa’s Development and Governance Challenges

Africa’s rapid economic growth, increasing global influence, and evolving governance structures present unprecedented opportunities and challenges. From post-pandemic recovery to climate adaptation, the continent’s policymakers face complex and urgent issues that require skilled leadership. ASG aims to meet this critical need, by developing current and future leaders who can address these challenges through a shift in leadership mindsets, governance, and sustainable development to drive long-term, meaningful change across the continent.

Academic Excellence and Tailored Programs

ASG will offer a comprehensive suite of academic programs designed to meet governance, leadership, and policy deficit across Africa. These include the Master of Public Administration (MPA) and the Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA) programs, which are tailored to mid-career professionals and senior executives, respectively. ASG will also provide specialized Executive Courses aimed at enhancing specific leadership skills for professionals. Additionally, the Young Leaders Program (YLP) and Senior Leadership Fellowship (SLF) will cater for high-potential undergraduates and seasoned professionals nearing the end of their careers, ensuring that ASG supports leadership development at every stage.

ASG’s curriculum will be distinguished by integrating African historical, political, and socio-economic contexts. By grounding students in African realities, the institution will equip diverse leaders to navigate the continent’s complex governance challenges while drawing from global best practices.

Innovative Research and Policy Engagement

In addition to its educational offerings, ASG will play a critical role in advancing governance through its dedicated research centres. These include the Centre for Home-Grown Innovations in Policy and Governance, the Centre for African History and Leadership, the Centre for Trade and Regional Integration, and the Centre for Technology and Effective Delivery. These research hubs will focus on generating evidence-based solutions tailored to African governance challenges, helping policymakers design and implement effective policies and strategies.

ASG’s commitment to policy engagement is equally robust, with plans to actively engage with governments, civil society, and private-sector stakeholders. Through policy labs, incubators, and collaborative partnerships, ASG will translate its research into actionable policy solutions that promote good governance and sustainable development across the continent.

Leadership and Governance Structure

As the inaugural President of ASG, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, a globally recognised leader in public policy and governance, will steer the institution towards its ambitious goals.

Professor Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has held senior positions in the United Nations system for 17 years and taught at prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Oxford, and The Fletcher School at Tufts University. He is also the author of several books, including the critically acclaimed Emerging Africa: How the Global Economy’s ‘Last Frontier’ Can Prosper and Matter.

Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the IFC and Chair of ASG’s Board, said: “We are excited to welcome Kingsley Moghalu as President of the African School of Governance. His sterling track record of leadership in international and national policymaking

institutions, academia, and his thought leadership influence, will help make ASG a transformative graduate school and develop a new generation of purpose-driven leaders with the skills and mindsets to help Africa address the challenges of the 21st Century.”

Professor Moghalu will be responsible for steering and shaping ASG’s academic vision, delivering learning programs that reflect the complex governance challenges facing Africa today. Under the guidance of the Governing Board, he will focus on recruiting top-tier African faculty, fostering academic excellence, and positioning ASG as a hub for intellectual and policy innovation.

“The establishment of ASG is a powerful expression of a clear vision on the part of the founding leaders,” Prof. Moghalu said in response to his appointment. “I share this vision of a transformed Africa driven by competent leadership and governance, and I am honoured to have been tasked with leading ASG’s critical contribution to making that vision a reality.”

Strategic Partnerships

ASG is supported by the ASG Foundation, a not-for-profit foundation, that exists to help mobilize funding and manage its endowments, as well as give strategic guidance to the institution and support related initiatives for the development of African leaders.

The establishment of ASG is supported by strong strategic partnerships with other world-class institutions, including the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, and the Mastercard Foundation.

A Pan-African Initiative with Global Reach

Headquartered in Kigali, Rwanda, ASG is set to become a Pan-African institution with a global influence. Its mission is to build leadership capacity that transcends borders, ensuring that African voices are not only heard but lead the charge in global governance discussions.

ASG’s partnership with institutions such as the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore further reinforces its commitment to providing a world-class education that draws from both African and international expertise.

This announcement marks a significant milestone in Africa’s governance journey. Through the collective efforts of its founders and partners, the institution will help to nurture the leaders that Africa needs to tackle the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

JohnPaul Sesonga

African School of Governance Foundation (ASGF)

Email: jsesonga@asg-foundation.org

Tel: +250 788380012, Or +250 788614698

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation is a registered Canadian charity and one of the largest foundations in the world. It works with visionary organizations to advance education and financial inclusion to enable young people in Africa and Indigenous youth in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. Established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company, the Foundation is an independent organization separate from the company, with offices in Toronto, Kigali, Accra, Nairobi, Kampala, Lagos, Dakar, and Addis Ababa. Its policies, operations, and program decisions are determined by the Foundation’s Board of Directors and leadership.

Learn More about our Young Africa Works Strategy