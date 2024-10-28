Sudan Army Seizes Key Areas in Sennar, 'RSF Defection Reprisals Heighten Civilian Fears'

El Souki / El Dinder / Singa / El Mazmoum / El Butana / Tamboul / Wad Madani / El Kamlin / El Hasahisa — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) reclaimed the strategic city of El Souki in Sennar yesterday, just a day after capturing El Dinder, as they continue to advance against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Soldiers in El Souki posted videos asserting full control, with further operations planned in the area.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, military analysts suggest the army's recapture of Jebel Moya, which disrupted RSF supply lines, could pave the way for reclaiming all of Sennar. With control over El Souki, the SAF has now encircled key areas such as Singa and El Mazmoum, consolidating their hold on the region.

Sources confirm that the RSF faced minimal resistance in El Souki, retreating from their July gains there and in surrounding areas, including El Dinder and Jebel Moya. Ayoub Nahar, an RSF official, stated that the withdrawal from El Dinder was part of a broader military plan.

RSF reprisals in El Gezira

A mounting humanitarian crisis looms over Sudan's El Gezira as intense fighting between RSF and the SAF leaves civilians increasingly caught in the crossfire.

Residents warned yesterday of severe retaliatory campaigns led by RSF, heightening fears of a brutal cycle of vengeance and civil strife.

The RSF reportedly launched these reprisals in response to the defection of their local senior commander Abu Agla Keikil, to the army along with some of his troops.

In a statement by Sudan's leader and commander-in-chief of the SAF, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan during a visit to the Eastern Military Region Command and the Joint Forces military base yesterday, he reportedly reaffirmed the army's readiness to reclaim all contested territories, declaring they would fight until the RSF is defeated.

He also indicated plans to arm civilians willing to join the fight, with weapons already distributed to residents in the El Sabag area of El Butana.

Civilians from Rufaa faced targeted killings along roadsides, and thousands were forced to flee to neighbouring villages.

RSF's campaign has reportedly extended to Wad Madani's suburbs sparking additional fears. The RSF reportedly crossed the into western parts El Gezira, casting what witnesses describe as a "dense shadow" over the region.

Medical facilities across El Gezira, already strained, are nearing collapse. Hospitals in El Kamlin and El Hasahisa are now reportedly operating at only 60-70 percent capacity due to severe shortages in medicine, fuel, and electricity. With RSF blocking key supply routes, the region faces a potential shortfall of medicines and food, likely driving up costs further.

According to eyewitness testimonies, they described the distressing sight of bodies left in the streets, predicting a looming environmental disaster. RSF reportedly prevented residents from burying the dead, worsening the already dire health situation.

A Tamboul resident relayed harrowing details of airstrikes and ground attacks, forcing civilians to seek cover under trees and makeshift shelters. Eyewitness accounts highlight indiscriminate RSF aerial bombardments, looting, and violent reprisals against civilians in apparent retaliation.

As El Gezira's humanitarian crisis worsens, with spiking food prices and widespread displacement, calls for intervention are growing. Observers warn that, without urgent aid, the region risks spiralling further into one of Sudan's most pressing