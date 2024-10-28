Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Emerges Stronger, Revitalised - President

ZANU PF wrapped up its 21st Annual National People's Conference at the weekend, emerging united, revitalised, and ready to drive Zimbabwe towards Vision 2030, with a focus on enhancing the lives of its citizens, as emphasised by President Mnangagwa.

In his closing remarks, the President highlighted that the conference concentrated on crafting policies to uplift people's lives and develop realistic, concise resolutions and people-centred development programmes.

The conference, held in Bulawayo, brought together over 4 000 delegates from the party's 10 provinces, with a theme centred on industrialisation and modernisation.

"We emerge from this conference more united, renewed, recharged and full of vigour for the work that lies ahead. Therefore, every cadre of the party, from the cell to the national level, has a revolutionary duty to recommit to the strategic vision of our party," said President Mnangagwa as he delivered his closing remarks.

He called for unity, peace and harmony among party members, saying they were the essential cogs to amplify the growth and prosperity the country seeks and deserves.

"Every department of the party, across all wings, must study and distil the various aspects into programmes and activities which respond to our unique local situations, challenges and opportunities," President Mnangagwa said.

As the Second Republic works towards achieving Vision 2030, the focus is on industrialisation and modernisation.

"As we go back and put shoulder to the wheel, we should, therefore, diligently pursue industrial transformation and robust value chains as a catalyst for sustainable development and a competitive industrial base," said President Mnangagwa.

He challenged cadres to provide the requisite leadership and demonstrate loyalty to the party.

"We must maintain the highest degree of unity in thought, practice and action, as well as a political stance that is the responsibility of all of us. We must lead by example and act in line with the overall interests of the party and country when performing our duties," President Mnangagwa said.

Zanu PF, he said, is the party of liberation and the future which carries the hopes of Zimbabweans.

"We are a colossal mass revolutionary party and our resolutions, policies and directives affect our society and impact all sectors of the economy.

"Guided by our sector-specific directives issued by this Conference, the concerns of our communities must be comprehensively addressed. No one and no place must be left behind.

"Our purposes must continue to be intricately linked to the progress and economic rejuvenation of our great motherland, Zimbabwe," President Mnangagwa said.

The current crop of leaders, he said, must ensure they remain the driving force for peaceful development and economic transformation.

President Mnangagwa said the interests of Zanu PF are the interests of the people, adding that high-impact social development progress must be recorded during the upcoming reporting period.

To that end, the President said constructive and programme-based grassroots engagements and mobilisation, across all party structures, will be key in delivering the desired results.

No village, ward or district can be developed by a bickering and divided people.

"Our development philosophy, Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ ilizwe, lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo, must continue to be embedded in everything that we do and become our way of life.

"In this regard, young people in particular, within the party and across our communities, should be rooted in this cardinal development principle. After all, they are like seeds that thrive on fertile land and the storehouse of national hope for the growth of our revolutionary mass party, Zanu PF, and the realisation of Vision 2030," said President Mnangagwa.

Reinforcing the party's political foundation, he said, is a mission without an end and should never be neglected or abandoned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Let us be emboldened by this watershed conference and continue to build our party in tandem with the new socio-economic and technological realities while maintaining the unique ideological DNA that makes Zanu PF the party that has endured for six decades," President Mnangagwa said.

The importance of unified leadership and respect for the party Constitution, he said, cannot be overemphasised, adding that these are the fundamental pillars of the culture of Zanu PF.

Thus stop-gap measures are never adequate in bringing about defining and requisite political solutions but the party membership must boldly move forward in the interest of the party.

Straying from the right path, President Mnangagwa said, can cause fatal mistakes and dire consequences to the liberation movement and the people's revolution.

He said the clarity of purpose, unity and cordial environment which characterised the conference, shamed detractors and dispelled the misinformation that had spread to alarming levels.