Zimbabwe: Four Bilateral Agreements Signed

28 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Freeman Razemba

ZIMBABWE has negotiated and signed four of the nine bilateral air services agreements during the recently held International Civil Aviation Organisation Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN 2024) that was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The bilateral air service agreements provide air connectivity opportunities between Zimbabwe and other countries and also create a platform for co-operation and collaboration.

On Tuesday, Zimbabwe signed an air services agreement with Kuwait before three more were signed with South Africa, Malawi and Eswatini.

The four agreements were signed on behalf of the Government by Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development Engineer Joy Makumbe, who was leading the Zimbabwe delegation.

The agreement provided for air services connectivity opportunities, interline arrangements, collaboration and cooperation, amongst the signing parties.

Airline operations are governed by these air services agreements between states.

Recently, Zimbabwe and Türkiye signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at cooperating in the field of transport and transport infrastructure.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona and his Turkish counterpart, Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, signed the MoU in Türkiye.

According to the MoU, the two countries would encourage businesses to work together in rail, road motor transport, aviation, and in particular, to enable air transport.

Related departments will define their scope of co-operation, either through MoUs or other legal instruments as circumstances warrant.

