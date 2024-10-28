Algeria, Egypt Agree On Importance of Deepening Dialogue On Arab Issues

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Sunday evening in Cairo (Egypt) that the two countries agreed on the importance of deepening coordination and consultation on Arab issues and everything that concerns the region.

President Tebboune spoke of a perfect understanding and a shared desire to collaborate on new investments, particularly in the fields of energy, housing, and construction.

In this regard, he assured that "Egyptian companies wishing to invest in our country are welcome," stressing that he "gave the green light to the Minister of Housing to work with Egyptian companies in the field of architecture and the construction of new towns."

The President of the Republic expressed the hope that the Algeria-Egypt Joint Commission would meet in early 2025 to " engage in a new stage in terms of investment and exchanges at all levels."

After thanking the Egyptian President for the "warm welcome" he received in his country, the President of the Republic affirmed that "one cannot evoke the Algerian Revolution without recalling Egypt's support and assistance to all peoples seeking freedom from colonialism."

Turning to the situation in Palestine, the President of the Republic said: "We are overwhelmed by the daily genocide and famine caused by the Israeli occupation because of the scarcity of water resources, food and medicines, and the closure of hospitals."

It is a "real genocide", he said, praising the Palestinian people for their "resilience, their attachment to their land and their refusal to suffer another exile."

In this respect, he stressed that Algeria and Egypt were trying to "remedy the situation with President al-Sissi's initiative to deliver supplies to the population of the Gaza Strip, pending a definitive solution that will enable the Palestinians to regain possession of their territories," assuring that "Algeria is sparing no effort in the United Nations (UN) Security Council to reach a definitive solution and put an end to this genocide."

Algeria's position "will remain unchanged," he asserted, stressing that "the key solution consists in establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with El-Quds as its capital".

As for the situation in Sudan, the President of the Republic expressed his "deep regret at what is happening between Sudanese brothers," recalling that Algeria and Egypt "have never intervened between brothers except to promote reconciliation."

In the same vein, the Egyptian President recalled "the great opportunities for cooperation between Egypt and Algeria," which were discussed during the meeting, which brought together delegations from both countries.

President al-Sissi extended his best wishes to the Algerian people and the President of the Republic on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the glorious Liberation Revolution, underlining that "the Algerian people and their liberation struggle have always aroused the admiration and profound respect of the Egyptian people."