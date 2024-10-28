South Africa: Sewage Pollution Threatens Cape Town's Beaches - South African News Briefs - October 28, 2024

Sewage Pollution Threatens Cape Town's Beaches

Cape Town's coastal beaches face potential health hazards due to rising ocean sewage levels, reports EWN. Dr. Jo Barnes, a senior lecturer in Stellenbosch University's Department of Global Health, noted a concerning increase in sewage discharge into Cape Town's waters. Barnes explained that stormwater, polluted by leaking sewers and overflowing wastewater treatment facilities, is contributing to the contamination. High levels of E-coli in the water, she warned, not only pose serious health risks but also harm marine ecosystems. In response, the City of Cape Town assured residents that most metro beaches still maintain excellent water quality, particularly during the peak summer season.

Powerful Spring Storm to Batter South Africa

South Africa is bracing for intense weather conditions as a powerful spring storm is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain, and a surprising drop in temperatures across the country, reports EWN. Gale-force winds of up to 65 km/h are anticipated in the Cape provinces, while gusts reaching 50 km/h could affect Gauteng, North West, Free State, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal. This severe weather raises the risk of damage to informal and formal settlements, while major routes, including the N1 and N3 highways, may face disruptions. Motorists are advised to exercise caution, as falling trees, dust clouds, and reduced visibility could create hazardous driving conditions. The Weather Service is urging citizens to prepare for possible disruptions, including challenging travel and localized flooding. The cold front is also expected to bring unseasonably chilly weather, reminding South Africans of winter's lingering presence as spring takes hold.

Limpopo Police Intensify Security Efforts for Festive Season

Limpopo Police Commissioner, General Thembi Hadebe, has assured that robust measures are in place to address crime across the province during the festive season, reports SABC News. The region has been tackling heightened incidents of gender-based violence, hijackings, and business robberies, which typically rise over the holiday period. Hadebe said the increase in burglaries, rapes, and carjackings when many people travel, leaving their homes vulnerable. Community members voiced concerns over home break-ins, with one resident noting, "We had a lot of break-ins, but recently it has decreased because police respond quickly when we call. However, it's frustrating to see offenders back on the streets soon after arrest, leaving us questioning how the justice system operates."

