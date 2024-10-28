South Africa: New Zulu King Is Finding His Voice Despite Continued Challenges to His Rule

Two years after Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's official coronation, he is still being dogged by several challenges. However, commentators believe he is coming into his own.



It's been two tumultuous years since Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (50) was officially crowned on 29 October 2022 at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. This propelled Misuzulu to be the titular head of the Zulu people despite a fierce and intense succession battle led by some members of the royal family, including Prince Mboniso Zulu, brother of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March 2021.

Mpumelelo Zikalala, a legal expert and commentator, said that since Misuzulu's name was announced as heir apparent, he has faced several legal and other challenges. They have mainly been about his right to rule, but also about the vast wealth and extensive properties belonging to the Zulu king and, by extension, his subjects. There is also another case disputing the authenticity of the will that played a key role in his ascendancy.

Zikilala said although Misuzulu's rule got off to a rocky start, he is carving his own path. "Some members of the royal family that were initially against him have now switched sides. This will assist him in the disputes that are in courts being settled. Such...