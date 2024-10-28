South Africa: Disaster Management On Alert As Western Cape Braces for Rain and Wind Battering

Strong, damaging winds and disruptive rain are on the cards for parts of the Western Cape over the next 48 hours. As the disruptive weather prepares to make landfall, disaster management teams are already on standby.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued warnings for parts of the Western Cape of disruptive rain which might lead to localised flooding.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told Daily Maverick this was expected in areas over the southwestern parts of the province, except for the City of Cape Town.

In most parts of the central and western areas "we expect some heavy downpours that might lead to localised flooding in the eastern parts", he said on Sunday.

Several weather warnings have been issued in the province, including:

A cut-off low is expected to bring windy and cooler conditions with scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms over the southern parts of the Western Cape on Sunday into Monday. The weather service warned that the accumulation of 50mm to 80mm of rain is expected over the Cape Winelands and the Overberg Districts with 90mm to 120mm over mountainous regions.

"The wind together with the rainfall may affect some transport routes due to fallen trees," the latest weather update reads. Severe thunderstorms were also expected.

Thobela said that on Monday "we're expecting most of the showers and thunder showers to be...