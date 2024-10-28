Kenya: Odede Named Among Kenya's Most Influential Leaders for Community Work Efforts

Nairobi — Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) Founder and CEO Dr. Kennedy Odede has been named among Kenya's 50 most influential men of 2024, alongside Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Mount Kenya University Founder Prof. Simon Gicharu.

The recognition by Africapitol Ventures was announced on Friday, October 25, during a gala dinner held at KICC. Dr. Odede was honored for his role in uplifting the lives of underprivileged communities across 40 counties in Kenya.

"I'm grateful for this recognition and energized to keep working with communities across the country on real solutions to unemployment, climate change, education, and water access. Let's keep pushing for lasting change together," Dr. Odede said.

The SHOFCO leader encouraged fellow honorees to keep pushing for good leadership and governance that prioritize local communities.

"We have a critical role in investing in young people, and I believe that all of us, in our different sectors, can support them. We can help them access the tools they need to adapt to rapid change while playing a constructive role in society," he said.

This recognition adds to Odede's accomplishments; he has received both local and international awards, including TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2024, the 2023 TIME100 Impact Award Africa, Schwab Social Innovator of the Year 2022, and the East Africa Philanthropy Jury Award, among others.

"Kennedy is living proof that individuals can lead themselves and their communities out of poverty. He finds ingenious solutions: schools for the most vulnerable girls, training programs for men to combat domestic violence, safe houses for survivors, community libraries, employment programs, innovative clean-water kiosks, and a community cooperative bank," stated TIME100 during the 2024 award ceremony.

SHOFCO's approach to community development is holistic, addressing multiple dimensions of poverty and inequality to create lasting change. Its programs focus on education, healthcare, water and sanitation, economic empowerment, community mobilization, and youth development, all aimed at improving well-being and opportunities for residents in urban slums and rural areas.

The organization has reached one million youth through various courses, including entrepreneurship training, sports activities, TVET training, and job and internship placements. Under its education program, SHOFCO runs two schools, Kibera School for Girls and Mathare School for Girls, serving a student population of 580.

Students receive full sponsorship from grades one through eight and access vital services such as healthcare and water for themselves and their families. SHOFCO pioneered aerial water piping systems in Kibera to prevent vandalism and theft of pipes, reducing water contamination. These pipes terminate at 57 water kiosks in Kibera and Mathare slums, serving over 200,000 residents daily.

The organization also provides water to 47 schools and five health centers in Kibera and Lang'ata sub-counties free of charge. It operates three Level 3 health centers in Kibera (two) and Mathare (one), serving over 600 patients daily. In 2023, SHOFCO's healthcare outreaches in Nairobi, Mombasa, Siaya, and Kakamega counties reached 467,087 individuals.

Through its Sustainable Livelihoods program, SHOFCO reached 76,614 vulnerable women, training them in various skills such as tailoring, handicrafts, and other essential skills for economic empowerment. The organization also supported 15,000 gender-based violence survivors, operating safe houses in Kibera and Mathare and helping victims seek justice and empowerment.

In 2022, SHOFCO's community-driven model became a benchmark for global NGOs following a case study by Bridgespan Group, highlighting SHOFCO's effective, community-driven approaches and lasting impact. SHOFCO remains committed to transforming lives and fostering sustainable, community-driven development in Kenya.