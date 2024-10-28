Kenya: Gachagua Says Ruto's Failures Demand Nation's Prayers

27 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua criticized President William Ruto on Sunday, claiming he has failed to deliver on his promises to Kenyans.

Citing over-taxation and a failing healthcare system as evidence of poor governance, Gachagua urged Kenyans to pray for wisdom for President Ruto to guide the country in the right direction.

"The President has a big job to do, we want to ask prayers for him for God to give him wisdom so that Kenyans can get some relief as they go about their businesses," he said in Kiambu during a church service.

Gachagua underscored that the prayers would help his former estranged boss "to navigate the challenges affecting Kenyans."

