FORMER Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president, Nelson Chamisa has announced he will soon launch a major political comeback, whose form, modus operandi and timing is God-ordained.

The youthful opposition leader assured loyalists, and critics alike who accuse him of quoting Bible verses, that a revelation had instructed him to avoid shedding blood in his quest to rule Zimbabwe.

Speaking during a memorial and tombstone unveiling ceremony for his uncle, Chamunorwa Chamisa, at Chiwara Village in Gutu, Masvingo province at the weekend, the charismatic politician emphasised God wants Zimbabwe rebuilt by a set of clean hands and not a blood-thirsty politician.

In apparent reference to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration, Chamisa alleged the current government thrives on killing and persecuting its opponents, corruption, among other ills.

"You might be wondering why l am constantly referring to Bible verses, it is because l had a revelation. God wants Zimbabwe to be built by clean hands.

"The revelation says 'inorder for you to fix this country, you should come from the Holy spirit as opposed to those coming from the dark underworld," said Chamisa.

"I am saying this on record that God wants this country to be fixed by a clean set of hands not people who spill the blood of others, not people who kill, murderers, not thieves and plunderers. That is what must transform our country," added the former CCC leader.

Chamisa said he remains resolute in the fight to emancipate citizens inspired by his opposition torchbearer, the late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) founding president Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reiterated no amount of persecution and chicanery by Mnangagwa will deter his determination to democratise Zimbabwe.

"There is nothing you can do to me, even incarcerating me like (Jameson) Timba and (Amos) Chibaya. You can dig and poke them, but your efforts will be in vain. Someone who imprisons others is imprisoned themselves, jailing someone means you are afraid of them. You are in a worse prison yourself," he said.

Mnangagwa and his henchmen are in their twilight and should prepare for their exit, Chamisa said.

"We are ready, we are strategising and establishing formidable alliances across the world and in God's name we are praying for deliverance, that we don't shed blood," said Chamisa, telling his supporters he had capacity to mobilise a countrywide shutdown but the timing was not yet convenient.

Chamisa, who quit the CCC citing Zanu PF infiltration, said local politics was suffering due to activists who seek personal aggrandisement amassing residential stands and cars at the expense of selfless service to the masses. To demonstrate that he is not into politics for wealth, he claimed his government pension accrued as a Cabinet minister and as legislator some 11 years ago was lying uncollected.