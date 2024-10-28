Tanzania: Govt Urges More Collaborative Efforts in Clean Energy Drive

The Ministry of Energy has called on companies and stakeholders across the country, to continue collaborating in the Government's mission to achieve the national clean cooking energy strategy, aiming for 80 per cent of citizens to use gas by 2034.

Speaking over the weekend in Dar es Salaam oat the 2024 Puma Energy Tanzania Agent Awards, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Dr James Mataragio, highlighted the significant strides made in Tanzania's energy sector under President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been working tirelessly to ensure citizens have access to reliable, affordable energy services, while improving the sector's infrastructure and investment climate to reach all citizens," Dr Mataragio said.

He emphasised that the Government is committed to enhancing the investment climate and energy infrastructure, enabling greater access to energy services nationwide.

He praised Puma Energy Tanzania's efforts in promoting clean energy and urged other companies to follow this example, supporting the Government's clean energy goals.

Commenting on Puma's initiative to honour its agents, Dr Mataragio lauded the company's commitment to stakeholder engagement, recognising the value of gathering partners to exchange experiences and discuss the future direction of the country's energy sector.

ALSO READ: Nurses get free gas cylinders, stoves in clean energy campaign

He added, "Such events contribute significantly to the nation's development by enabling discussions and feedback from end-users, helping us improve energy services."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chairman of Puma Energy Tanzania's Board, Dr Seleman Majige, noted that the company, 50 per cent Government-owned, has already launched initiatives for clean energy usage, including gas for cooking.

Starting in March 2025, Puma will also offer automotive gas at select stations, easing congestion at current gas retail points.

"We aim to reduce long queues and extend our services to regional areas in the future. We urge citizens to support us and the President's push for clean energy," Mr Majige stated.

Puma Energy Tanzania's Managing Director, Msz Fatma Abdallah, explained that recognising agents' contributions is essential for fostering strong relationships and encouraging industry collaboration.

"This event takes place annually and is now in its fourth year. By honouring our agents and stakeholders, we acknowledge their role in delivering our services to Tanzanians nationwide."

Ms Abdallah added that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been a driving force behind the clean energy initiative, which aims to shift citizens to healthier, environmentally friendly options.