South Africa: DA Welcomes Move to Grant Visa-Free Access to Ukrainian Diplomats and Officials

27 October 2024
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Ryan Smith MP - DA Deputy Spokesperson for International Relations and Cooperation

Note to editors: Please find attached soundbite by Ryan Smith MP.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes an announcement today by Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, that the Republic of South Africa intends to grant visa-free access to our country for Ukrainian holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports.

This development is a poignant show of solidarity by South Africa with the people of Ukraine, an Eastern European country which served as a haven for many anti-apartheid activists during the struggle, and where many exiled South Africans advanced the fight against a racially oppressive regime from abroad with the aid of Ukrainian resources and support.

The DA also welcomes this announcement as a crucial move to advance South African diplomacy and position our country as a diplomatic authority in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. South Africa's recognition of Ukraine and its right to sovereignty is a far better approach to addressing this invasion than the ANC's open support of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and his conquest of Russian empire which is a clear violation of international law.

Ukraine has always been an ally in the fight against the systemic disenfranchisement of South Africa's black majority by the apartheid government. The move to grant visa-free access to Ukrainian diplomats, officials, and service men and women is a long overdue recognition of this country's immense contribution to the fall of the apartheid state.

By granting Ukraine equal diplomatic standing within our own borders, this development would give effect to South Africa's constitution, and the principles of democracy and human rights enshrined within it, to strengthen our diplomatic arm to promote peace and stability, and a respect for state sovereignty around the world.

Finally, South Africa is making strides to give back to the many countries from both the East and West who fought and lobbied valiantly against the apartheid regime for decades, and who helped South Africa eventually usher in a peaceful transition to democracy. As the DA we will welcome our Ukrainian brethren to our country in the shared spirit of peace, sovereignty, and stability as we continue to lobby for South Africa to take up its role on the international stage as the continent's bastion for democracy and human rights.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.