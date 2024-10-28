Algeria: Official Welcome Reserved for President of the Republic At Presidential Palace in Cairo

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune was officially welcomed by his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, at the Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo on Sunday.

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived Sunday afternoon in Cairo under his working and brotherhood visit to the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt, a sisterly country.

He was welcomed upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport by Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi.

President Tebboune's visit is part of bolstering the bonds of fraternity, cooperation and consultation between the two brotherly countries.