South Africa: Food Poisoning Incidents Not Related to School Nutrition Programme

The Department of Basic Education says it is concerned at the increasing reports of food poisoning involving children of school-going age.

"These incidents of food poisoning have disrupted teaching and learning as the majority of the cases affected learners during school hours. As a result, school time has been directed towards assisting the affected learners with medical attention," the Department of Basic Education said in a statement.

In addition, the psycho-social impact of such incidents continues to have negative effects on both the learners and teachers.

The department said schools and communities in general are places where young children should feel and be safe.

"In all the cases the learners have consumed items bought from vendors and spaza shops in and around schools. The Department of Basic Education appreciates the work being done by various government departments and other organs of state to address the matter," the department said.

It said although some media reports have incorrectly attributed the food poisoning incidents to the National School Nutrition Programme, no evidence has been found in this regard.

The National School Nutrition Programme is a key government programme aligned with the National Development Plan 2030 to address hunger, malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies.

"It is a key pillar of Care and Support for Teaching and Learning (CSTL) that seeks to address barriers to teaching and learning, to enhance the learning capacity and give access to education for learners in targeted public primary, secondary and identified special schools.

"The programme provides nutritious meals to 9.7 million learners on school days. The total budget is R9.8 billion allocated for the 2024/25 financial year," the department said.

The department emphasised that there is strict adherence to five basic hygiene practices which are:

Keep clean,

Separate cooked and raw food,

Cook thoroughly,

Keep food at a safe temperature, and

Use safe water and raw materials.

"With the use of these basic principles the system is able to provide safe healthy meals to more than nine million learners daily without an incident that threatens lives," it said.

According to the department, the media reports highlight a greater number of allegations that hundreds of school children suffer from food poisoning and increased incidents of hospitalisation.

"It must be made clear that many incidents experienced relate to food items bought through informal vendors. The other major factor is that school camps, tuck shops or vendors do not align with NSNP food basket and guidelines due to shifted area of responsibility.

"In order to address this, the School Governing Body and School Management Teams should play a leading role in ensuring that healthy food snacks and beverages are sold to learners," the department said.

While the school has no jurisdiction over the street vendors, the school community should make an effort to keep a database of individuals selling food and beverage items on or near the school premises.

"This means that the entire community where the school is located should take responsibility for the wellbeing of its children, especially if the items consumed are sold outside school premises.

"The school should offer to hold meetings with school-based tuck shop operators on the nutritional value of different products being sold."

The department urged parents, guardians and caregivers to be on high alert and to monitor the food items children consume and most importantly to verify the source of such items.

It conveyed condolences to the families of the children who have passed away as a result of consuming poisoned food items.

Communities are encouraged to report suspected cases of poisoning to the municipality and the South African Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman on 0800 029 999.