Rwanda: Minister Murasira Urges Soil Erosion Control Measures to Prevent Floods

Rubavu — The Minister in charge of Emergency Management, Major General (Rtd) Albert Murasira, has urged residents of Rubavu District to protect the environment, by prevention of soil erosion, as part of efforts to prevent floods along River Sebeya .

He said this during a community work held along the river on Saturday, October 27, in Rugerero Sector.

"It's part of understanding all disaster risks where we live and making sure infrastructure remains in good condition for protection of people's lives," Murasira said.

"We always recommend that you should protect the environment, fight against erosion, and relocate from high-risk zones where it is possible, but most importantly, tighten your houses to protect them against windstorms," added Murasira.

Reflecting on the May 2023 disasters in northwestern Rwanda, where over 130 people were killed by mudslides and landslides, the minister said that the government had drawn lessons from the unfortunate event to design a national disaster resilience programme.

He said, "We are here for activities that continue to build resilience to disasters and their prevention, involving government and the population."

Rainwater harvesting, tree planting on mountains and building radical terraces, and one way to the prevention of erosion that contributes to Sebeya floods.

"There is no one who should attempt at destroying the infrastructure built to curb the flooding of Sebeya River, following the devastating floods that killed our poeple here," Lambert Dushimimana, the Governor of Western, said.

"Our province has a high risk of disasters, but the population is getting used to it by understanding the consequences and how to prevent them."

For Fred Mpazimpaka, a resident of Rubavu, structures build along Sebeya River banks, such as retention walls, have reduced the risk of floods.

"Planting trees along the river has also weakened water flowing from the mountains, in addition to terraces and other environment protection measures," said Mpazimpaka told The New Times.

According to Rubavu District officials, more than 5,000 households were affected by the 2023 floods and landslides, with thousands of people left homeless, and business activities near the Sebeya River disrupted.