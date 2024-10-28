Rwanda: Minister Murasira Urges Soil Erosion Control Measures to Prevent Floods

27 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

Rubavu — The Minister in charge of Emergency Management, Major General (Rtd) Albert Murasira, has urged residents of Rubavu District to protect the environment, by prevention of soil erosion, as part of efforts to prevent floods along River Sebeya .

He said this during a community work held along the river on Saturday, October 27, in Rugerero Sector.

ALSO READ: Rubavu businesses reopen after devastating floods

"It's part of understanding all disaster risks where we live and making sure infrastructure remains in good condition for protection of people's lives," Murasira said.

"We always recommend that you should protect the environment, fight against erosion, and relocate from high-risk zones where it is possible, but most importantly, tighten your houses to protect them against windstorms," added Murasira.

Reflecting on the May 2023 disasters in northwestern Rwanda, where over 130 people were killed by mudslides and landslides, the minister said that the government had drawn lessons from the unfortunate event to design a national disaster resilience programme.

He said, "We are here for activities that continue to build resilience to disasters and their prevention, involving government and the population."

ALSO: Govt completes construction of River Sebeya flood retention dam

Rainwater harvesting, tree planting on mountains and building radical terraces, and one way to the prevention of erosion that contributes to Sebeya floods.

"There is no one who should attempt at destroying the infrastructure built to curb the flooding of Sebeya River, following the devastating floods that killed our poeple here," Lambert Dushimimana, the Governor of Western, said.

"Our province has a high risk of disasters, but the population is getting used to it by understanding the consequences and how to prevent them."

For Fred Mpazimpaka, a resident of Rubavu, structures build along Sebeya River banks, such as retention walls, have reduced the risk of floods.

"Planting trees along the river has also weakened water flowing from the mountains, in addition to terraces and other environment protection measures," said Mpazimpaka told The New Times.

According to Rubavu District officials, more than 5,000 households were affected by the 2023 floods and landslides, with thousands of people left homeless, and business activities near the Sebeya River disrupted.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.