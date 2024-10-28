Zimbabwe: Gringo's Tombstone Unveiled

The tombstone of veteran actor Lazarus Boora popularly known as Gringo was unveiled on Sunday afternoon at Rukweza Village in Nyazura by his family.

Four years after his death the late actor's legacy is still living on as memories continue to linger in the minds and hearts of friends and family.

In an interview fellow actor Blessing Chimhowa who shared the screen with Gringo shared his memories of the late veteran actor saying that the void he left will be hard to fill since he set the bar so high for fellow actors.

"I appreciate Gringo for everything he taught me and today brings back vivid memories," he said.

"I was looking at one of his videos and remembered the times we spent together. I received invaluable lessons from him. He was gifted creatively, there were moments he went off script just to create some humor during a shoot, we just went with it,"

Niece to the late, Rhoda Ganja spoke highly of the late commending his prowess on and off screen describing him as a unifier.

"My uncle was a great person and the gap he left will never be filled. We really appreciate the love and support we got from everybody here today," she said.