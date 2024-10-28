Uganda: MPs Biraaro, Mwijukye Clash Over 'Illegal' Constituency Entry

The dispute centres around a long-standing conflict over land belonging to Rwanyabare Catholic Church, where Mwijukye was attacked by armed men during a mediation meeting earlier this year.

In a heated confrontation, Buhweju West MP Ephraim Biraaro clashed with Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye over Mwijukye's presence in Biraaro's constituency, allegedly without permission.

The dispute centers around a long-standing conflict over land belonging to Rwanyabare Catholic Church, where Mwijukye was attacked by armed men during a mediation meeting earlier this year.

Biraaro accuses Mwijukye of encroaching on his constituency without consent, suggesting the visit was politically motivated.

Mwijukye, however, asserts his role was purely in pursuit of justice, as he was addressing a land issue involving Rwanyabare Catholic Church and a local resident, Kamugisha Frank.

"I came here because I am a member of the lands committee of my parish and was sent by the parish priest. I owe no one an apology," Mwijukye stated.

MP Mwijukye Francis of Buhweju constituency and his counterpart Ephraim Biraaro of Buhweju west constituency in Rwamabare Catholic Church in Buhweju district The conflict began on May 12, when Mwijukye and members of the Rwanyabare Catholic Church were attacked by machete-wielding men after a meeting intended to resolve a dispute between the church and the family of Burimbare.

The violent altercation left Mwijukye and others injured, prompting local authorities to temporarily close the church, school, and access roads in the area.

The district security team, led by Buhweju RDC Pulkeria Muhindo, has since reopened the church and school, reassuring the community of police presence to prevent further violence.

However, many Christians found church infrastructure vandalized and demanded accountability from local police.

"We thank God that our church, school, and roads are now open, but we ask the police to be impartial and protect the congregation," said Fr. Alex Mugasha, the parish priest of Butaare.

MP Biraaro voiced frustration over Mwijukye's actions, accusing him of attempting to undermine him politically by "stampeding into other people's territories."

Christians outside their church that had spent 5 months closed over land wrangles Biraaro further stated, "Out of courtesy, one should inform the other," and threatened to escalate the matter to the Speaker of Parliament for guidance.

In response, Mwijukye dismissed Biraaro's accusations, calling himself "an injustice crusader," and appealed for intervention from the Ministry of Lands to resolve the church land dispute before tensions escalate further.

"We want the Ministry of Lands to take an interest in this issue, as the police alone cannot handle it," Mwijukye remarked.

The clash highlights the deep-seated tensions surrounding land conflicts in the region, as well as the challenges faced by MPs navigating overlapping territorial and communal responsibilities.