Uganda: Speaker Among Elected Vice Chair of African Speakers' Assembly

Accra, Ghana - In a significant move for regional parliamentary diplomacy, Speaker of Parliamen Anita Among has been elected Vice Chairperson of the Forum of African Speakers and Presidents of Legislatures.

The election took place during the 2nd General Assembly of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (COSPAL) in Accra, Ghana.

The assembly centered on calls for African unity and regional cooperation to fast-track sustainable development.

Hosted by Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the assembly brought together legislative leaders from across the continent to address pressing issues, including poverty, unemployment, political instability, and climate change.

Discussions highlighted the importance of harnessing Africa's natural and human resources and fostering effective governance with minimal reliance on foreign assistance.

Speaker Among, addressing the delegates, emphasized unity as a path forward for African nations, noting, "Our focus must shift towards unlocking the potential of our resources and empowering people, rather than remaining dependent on external assistance."

Meanwhile, the newly elected Chairperson of the Forum, Rt. Hon. Bagbin, called for African legislatures to play an active role in addressing the continent's challenges.

"As representatives of our people, we must be at the forefront, driving initiatives to meet the needs and aspirations of our communities," he stated.

The assembly also underscored the need for cross-border cooperation in areas like economic integration, governance, and infrastructure development, with calls for policies promoting economic resilience, inclusive growth, and human capital development.

Speaker Among's election signals Uganda's growing influence in African parliamentary diplomacy, reaffirming the continent's commitment to unity and shared solutions for sustainable development.