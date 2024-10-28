Zimbabwe: Batswana Protest Against Zanu-PF Interference in Their Country's Internal Politics

SCORES of angry Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) supporters marched to Zimbabwe's Embassy in Botswana to register their disgruntlement over alleged Zanu PF's interference in their country's internal politics.

Recently, Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs, Patrick Chinamasa addressed rallies in the neighbouring country amid allegations the revolutionary party had deployed apparatchiks to help rig the upcoming October 30 polls in favour of incumbent President Mokgweetsi Masisi of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

UDC led by Advocate Duma Gideon Boko is agitated by Zanu PF's meddling prompting its supporters to picket Ambassador Henry Mukonoweshuro's offices this weekend.

Media reports say Dr Phenyo Butale read the petition spelling out grievances and demands, which included that Zimbabweans should refrain from poking their noses in Botswana's domestic affairs.

By the time of writing there were no immediate reports of any incidents from the largely peaceful protest.

In a preemptive move last week, embassy officials sought the assurance of police that no Zimbabwean would be harmed in the demo which was feared could turn bloody.

Mukonoweshuro, in a statement Friday, appealed to Zimbabwean nationals to be extra vigilant in the wake of the threats of violence.

"Following recent social media reports alleging possible involvement of Zimbabwean nationals in the Botswana electoral processes and the negative reactions thereafter, the Embassy wishes to advise all Zimbabwean nationals resident in Botswana to exercise caution during this election period.

"The Embassy has been assured by the Botswana Police Services (BPS) that all law-abiding citizens, including Zimbabweans should not fear to go ahead about their daily routine during the electoral period," said Mukonoweshuro.

Former Zengeza West and St Mary's legislator, Job Sikhala last week warned Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu PF, against exposing Zimbabweans in the diaspora by interfering in other nations' domestic governance.

The tough-talking opposition politician, who is the current chairman of the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG), was commenting on a rally held recently in Botswana, at which former president Ian Khama said Zanu PF has deployed agents to rig the forthcoming elections in that country.

He alleges Zanu PF party led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is chairman of the regional Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc, has been involved in the rigging of the recent elections in Mozambique.

He also pointed out the party's nocturnal involvement in South Africa's polls held in May this year.