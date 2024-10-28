Kenya: Govt to Ensure Production of Enough Food to Feed Kenyans - Ruto

Nairobi — The government's top priority is to ensure production of enough food to feed all Kenyans, President William Ruto has said.

Consequently, the government is supporting farmers to produce enough food in accessing subsidised fertiliser and quality seeds, the President said.

"We want to ensure that our country to be food secure, with a reduced inflation and controlled cost of living," he said.

Speaking during a Sunday service at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, the President said: "I thank farmers for taking advantage of the government's subsidised fertiliser as well as good rains to produce enough food. We expect good harvests this year."

He pointed out that the Ministry of Agriculture estimates show that 75 million bags of maize would be harvested this season up from 67 million bags last year.

"We will continue to support farmers to produce enough food for the country and provide a conducive environment for them to sell their produce at good prices," he said.

Due to increased food production, the President said, inflation has reduced to 3.6 per cent this month from a high of 9.6 per cent in 2022.

President Ruto assured farmers of timely distribution of fertiliser, saying the input would be available at the end of the year. He recalled the fertiliser delays last year, saying this would not happen again as procurement processes had already been completed.

Meanwhile, President Ruto announced that reforms were already underway at the New KCC so that the organisation could fully meet the needs of dairy farmers.

He said New KCC was now paying farmers KSh50 for a litre of milk, adding that more should be done to protect farmers and consumers.

At the same time, the President assured parents that the government is already building 11,000 classrooms for learners who will join Grade 9 next year.

The President said the government will make sure that the transition of CBC students to Grade 9 is a smooth one.

"KSh3.4 billion was allocated to all constituencies under National Government Constituency Development Fund to build 6,000 Grade 9 classrooms. The MPs pledged to match a shilling for a shilling," President Ruto said.

He asked MPs to speed up the construction of 6,000 classrooms using the funds provided through CDF," he said.

On the new Social Health Authority (SHA), the President assured Kenyans that the transition from NHIF was going on well.

However, the President noted the teething challenges facing SHA, but pointed out that they were being addressed.

"In any transition, there are challenges and we are addressing them," he said.

The President urged Kenyans to register in large numbers, and pointed out that 13 million have already been registered.

"By registering with SHA the government will be able to get data on every Kenyan and thus be able to effectively serve them better," President Ruto said.

Present were Governors Chelilim Bii (Uasin Gishu) and Wisely Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), and MPs Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), Phyllis Bartoo (Moiben), David Kiplagat (Soy), Janet Sitienei (Turbo), Joseph Wainaina (Nominated), Bernard Kitur (Nandi Hills), Josses Lelmengit (Emgwen) and Julius Melly (Tinderet).

Others were Senators Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and Eddy Okech (Migori), Duncan Mathenge (Nyeri Town), Geoffrey Ruku (Mbeere North) and John Njuguna Kawanjiku (Kiambaa).

The leaders commended the President for his tireless efforts in uniting the country.

Mr Kaluma said President Ruto's recent appointment of a broad-based Cabinet was in the best interest of the country.

He particularly thanked President Ruto for his support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to become the chairperson of the African Union Commission

"We've never known you to fail in anything you undertake. Because of your efforts, we know Mr Odinga will not fail in his AU Commission chairmanship bid," Mr Kaluma said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said residents of Nyanza have resolved to unreservedly support the government of President Ruto.

Mr Mathenge said the relationship between the people of Central Kenya and President Ruto was intact.

"Our faith in the leadership of President Ruto is still intact. We are not going anywhere; we are here to stay," he said.

Governor Bii urged the government to consider increasing the price of a bag of maize from KSh2,700 to KSh4,000.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has told off critics who have questioned the Christian faith of politicians, saying leaders go to church because they, too, "seek the kingdom of God" like other Christians.

He rubbished such claims, noting that leaders don't go to church to play politics or seek votes.

"We don't come to church to play politics. We know where to play politics or look for votes. When we come to church, it is because we, too, have a plan in the after life," President Ruto said.