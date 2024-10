Nairobi — President William Ruto is presiding over the pass-out parade for newly-trained Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Inspector Cadets and Forest Trainees in Nakuru.

The addition of more officers in KFS is part of measures taken by the government to support the realisation of efforts to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

The commitment is central to President Ruto's efforts to arrest the negative impact of climate change on the country's food security position.