Some of the world's most influential artists, athletes, musicians, and advocates will join The Earthshot Prize in Cape Town, South Africa this November to spotlight inspiring environmental solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.

From 4–7 November, Earthshot Week will celebrate this year's 15 Earthshot Prize Finalists from across the globe and highlight the growth of inspiring climate innovations across the African continent. The week will culminate with the annual Earthshot Prize Awards on 6 November, where five of the 2024 Earthshot Prize Finalists will each win a £1 million award to help grow their impact and support efforts to speed their solutions to scale.

Actor, humanitarian, and Earthshot Global Ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha will serve as the official host for Earthshot Week. She will be joined by fellow Earthshot Global Ambassador and Australian conservationist and wildlife photographer Robert Irwin across a series of thought leadership events and high-level dialogues, bringing current and former Earthshot Prize Finalists together with influential environmental champions who can support and accelerate their scaling journeys.

The fourth-annual Earthshot Prize Awards will be hosted by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Billy Porter and award-winning television presenter Bonang Matheba . The night will include extraordinary storytelling and musical performances to celebrate the work of global environmental innovators and spotlight the creativity and innovation across African countries.

In addition to featuring the stories of The Earthshot Prize Finalists and Winners, the broadcast will include special performances and appearances from exciting musical artists and celebrities across East, West, Northern, Southern, and South Africa, as well as a host of international stars, including Grammy nominated artist and producer Davido , award-winning, internationally renowned artist Diamond Platnumz , Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award Winner Lebo M, supported by the internationally acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir, and international headlining DJ and producer Uncle Waffles .

Supermodel and television host Heidi Klum , actor and activist Nina Dobrev , multi-hyphenate artist and actor Tobe Nwigwe, and supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Winnie Harlow will join the broadcast to announce the five Prize Winners from each Earthshot category, which correspond to critical environmental goals we must meet within this decade. The five 'Earthshots' are: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build A Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate.

"I can't wait to once again be part of Earthshot Week, this time as host and an Earthshot Global Ambassador. The Earthshot Prize continues to bring its message of urgent optimism to a global audience and reminds us all, especially young people, that we can be part of creating a healthier, more prosperous future for our communities. There are so many inspiring Earthshot innovators who are dedicating their lives to repairing our planet, and I can't wait to help share their stories," said Nomzamo Mbatha .

"It's an honor to co-host this year's Earthshot Prize Awards and help to celebrate this year's inspiring innovators working to create a better future for everyone. I'm so inspired by the Earthshot community, and I can't wait to be part of an evening that celebrates creativity, human ingenuity, and artistry in all its different forms," said Billy Porter .

"It's a privilege to co-host The Earthshot Prize Awards. I am excited to celebrate these incredible innovators who are making a significant impact on our planet, as well as highlight the vibrant spirit, resilience, and unwavering commitment of environmental leaders across Africa and from around the world," said Bonang Matheba.

Reaching millions of viewers, The Earthshot Prize Awards will broadcast in 50 markets across the African continent with the support of Global Alliance Partner MultiChoice and be available live globally through a special partnership with YouTube.

A special live green carpet pre-show, hosted by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and rapper and TV presenter Moozlie will also be livestreamed globally via The Earthshot Prize's YouTube channel.

"Our Annual Global Awards are designed with intentionality, aiming to breakthrough into youth and mainstream culture, and to become a once-a-year 'date in the calendar' for infusing urgent optimism into the global environmental narrative. Together with partners from the arts, entertainment, sport and music, we are united with one aim: By showcasing Earthshot Winners and Finalists, can we spark young people's imaginations and invite them to imagine a future in which they too could become an Earthshot winner?" said Hannah Jones , CEO, The Earthshot Prize .

Elias Masilela, MultiChoice Group Chairman , said, "MultiChoice is happy to partner once again with The Earthshot Prize to uplift the voices and stories of innovators from across Africa and around the world. With our extensive reach across more than 50 countries and millions of households, we recognize the profound impact we can make to share The Earthshot Prize's message of urgent optimism. With more than 400 African-based solutions nominated this year, it's an honor to help amplify the innovation happening across Africa's communities and be part of this evening that empower youth, innovators, and dreamers to bring about the sustainable, healthy future we deserve. After all, we sit in the fastest warming region of the world. So, we do not have the luxury of deciding whether we save the world or not. It is imperative for us."

Founded by Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize has become a powerful global search engine unearthing the best environmental solutions and a platform for impact to catalyze critical investment and resources towards these solutions. 60 environmental solutions have been honored as Prize Finalists and Winners since 2020, and more than 2,500 solutions have been introduced to Earthshot through our network of more than 400 Official Nominators. The Prize has also helped unlock more than £75 million in direct and in-kind support for these solutions, with ambitions to continue growing our ability to drive investment and support for emerging solutions.

Both Finalists and Winners receive dedicated mentorship, resources and technical support to help accelerate the growth of their solution during the year-long Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme. The Programme includes access to the Prize's robust network of influential businesses, investors and climate experts, including The Earthshot Prize's Global Alliance of Partners, comprised of some of the world's largest businesses, donors, investors and environmental organizations committed to climate action.