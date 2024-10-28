Malawi: Blantyre Derby Revenue Falls Short As Bullets' Slump Impacts Attendance

28 October 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The highly anticipated TNM Super League Blantyre derby between archrivals Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and FCB Nyasa Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium drew in K55.1 million on Saturday, reflecting a K25 million decline from the first round's impressive collection of K80.49 million. This drop comes in stark contrast to the record K88.3 million generated during their FDH Bank Cup encounter in July.

The latest match saw a slight decrease in attendance, with many attributing this downturn to Bullets' recent struggles in form.

From the K41.98 million net collection, each team and the ground owners, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, received K10.5 million, while the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Super League of Malawi (Sulom) each pocketed around K4.198 million.

Despite generating K2.66 million through e-ticketing, match day ticket sales contributed K28.3 million, with K24.19 million from pre-sale tickets. However, total expenses reached K13.17 million.

Wanderers' CEO Panganeni Ndovi did not respond to inquiries regarding the match's financial outcome. In contrast, Bullets acting CEO Albert Chigoga expressed dissatisfaction with the revenue, emphasizing that the figures do not accurately represent the crowd size. "We were an away team, so the business responsibility lay mainly with Wanderers," he noted.

Sulom vice-general secretary Donnex Chilonga offered a different perspective, suggesting that Bullets' subpar performance this season may have deterred fans from attending. "Bullets' performance hasn't been top-notch compared to previous seasons," he remarked, highlighting the impact of on-field success on fan turnout and revenue.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.