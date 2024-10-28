Kenya: Govt Reinstates Part of Impeached DP Gachagua's Security, Official Vehicles

Nairobi — The Government has reinstated part of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's security detail.Gachagua who was impeached by the Senate on October 17 now has two of his official bodyguards drawn from the elite General Service Unit (GSU) guarding him.

The move comes after Gachagua on October 20 decried that the withdrawal of his security detail while in the hospital had left him vulnerable.

The ousted DP has also been given back two official cars which he used Sunday when he attended a church service at St James ACK Cathedral in Kiambu.

The government has also deployed police officers to his private residence in Karen where he has been using a private security firm following the withdrawal of his security.

The revelation was made Kiambu Senator Karugo Thangwa on Sunday.

"The state has reinstated part of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's security detail," the Senator said on Sunday.

"In the same spirit, I urge the government to take the next honourable step and reinstate his employees as well. Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done."

Aside from security, Gachagua, whose fate is now resting with the courts had on October 20 upon being discharged form hospital also protested the withdrawal of his workers from his Karen and Nyeri residences.

"I have been here alone without a single officer looking after me. All officers close to me were disarmed and given a warning that they should not be near me. As we speak the Deputy President has no single security officer around him. He is alone," said Gachagua.

Gachagua pointed out that President William Ruto should be held responsible in the event anything happens to him and his family.

"If anything happens to me or my family President Ruto must be held to account," he noted.

Gachagua is currently in court contesting his removal, despite facing three setbacks with his various applications in the case.

The High Court is on Tuesday scheduled to hear the state's challenge against the conservatory orders that halted the swearing-in of Deputy President-elect Kithure Kindiki, President Ruto's nominee--a move Gachagua is eager to block.